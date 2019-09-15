Annual summer's end pup pool party draws large crowd

The Town of New Market hosted their 6th annual Summer's End Pup Pool Party. Community members brought their furry friends to the pool to swim, play and socialize with the other dogs.

Dogs enjoyed pool time as they beat the heat.

Throughout the day, donations were collected for the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, including dog and cat food, toys, pet accessories and treats. Tara Meadows, a dog owner in New Market, said her and her husband look forward to the puppy pool parties so their dog, Digger, can have the opportunity to be in the water.

"Well, Digger doesn't have a chance to swim many other times during the year so we like to take him to the local pool parties. He is so excited to come in the gate he can hardly wait for us to put his vest on him before he gets in," said Meadows.

Dogs also enjoyed some homemade treats from Spot on Dog Treats and splashed away the end of summer time in the pool.