Anonymous donor pays Kroger bills at 4 Louisville locations

An anonymous donor paid for all groceries at four Louisville Kroger locations Monday morning.

An anonymous donor bought groceries for customers in four Kroger locations in Louisville, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE)

The donation happened during the first hour of shopping from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., the hour dedicated to seniors and the more vulnerable shoppers.

Shoppers said they were thankful, and some were even looking to pay it forward.

"I got free groceries,” Tim French said. “Now I've got to find another way to outdo that."

Sue Hill was also looking to pay it forward during the battle against COVID-19.

"My husband's a retired police officer,” Hill said. “We know what the families are going through."

Hill said she did not want to accept the free groceries, but they were already paid for, so she said she is going to help somebody else.

"I'll probably hit up one or two of the people in the neighborhood that I know need it,” Hill said, “but somebody else will get it. I guarantee it."

Kroger did not identify the donor.

Groceries were paid for at the UofL campus Kroger on 2nd Street, the Portland Kroger, the 3rd Street location and the store on West Broadway.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.