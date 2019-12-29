Anonymous donor rents out inflatables for Valley kids during holiday break

Christmas may be over, but one person in the Valley is still showing the meaning of the holiday season, after renting four inflatables for families to enjoy at the Weyers Cave Community Center for free.

Shifflett said the event filled up within an hour after announcing it a few weeks ago. | Credit: WHSV

On a wet Sunday in the Valley, hundreds of families headed to the center to let out some extra energy built up over the holidays.

"It was so much fun," Kylie Thomas, a little girl at the event said. "I was playing with my sisters and the trampolines and stuff is fun to jump on."

Blue Ridge Bounce, a party inflatable service in Harrisonburg, said just a few weeks ago a donor approached them about trying to do something fun for kids the few weeks they're out of school and in between Christmas and New Year's.

Elizabeth Shifflett, with Blue Ridge Bounce, said the donor didn't want to be named but they did say they wanted to do this after their childhood wasn't the greatest.

"One of our very lovely community members decided to do kind of a community give back and paid for the cost of the rental for the units," Shifflett, said. "We invited all families with children to come out and enjoy themselves for the day."

Time slots were set up to allow up to 50 kids at a time in the center to have fun and jump around.

The four inflatables included a slide, bounce house, and two obstacle courses.

After renting out the four inflatables to be put up in the center, Shifflett said their staff wanted to help out too and volunteered their time to help out with the event and make sure kids were safe.

Team members also had other fun activities laid out for kids to give them some downtime in between jumping.

"This is wonderful for my grandkids," Jackie Sheets, a grandparent said. "This was a great time for them to relax or just get out all that extra energy from the holidays"

"Oh this is awesome, I love free events, especially because my daughter is so tiny," Alexandra Miller, a parent said. "She doesn't know how to explore everything yet so it was cool for her to be able to do it on her own time."

Shifflett said they started the event around 12 p.m. and went on until 6 p.m. with more than 250 kids playing on the inflatables. She said they had to add two additional hours to their original start time in hopes to give more families a chance to come by.

Shifflett said they just recently purchased the inflatables from, Pump It Up, in Harrisonburg and are currently looking to have a permanent store location in 2020.