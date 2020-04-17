Another positive COVID-19 case reported in WVU residence hall

Another resident in West Virginia University's Evansdale Residential Complex has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Monongalia County Health Department and WVU, more than 100 residents and workers associated with the complex, also known as Towers, were tested.

Tests were administered after WVU was informed that a resident tested positive Sunday.

The Mon County Health Department says 108 people were tested. The second case is being investigated by the Health Department, and the individual is in self-isolation. Health Department staff conducted swab tests on the students and the West Virginia National Guard swabbed employees.

Other steps taken as a result of the initial positive test include:

• Evansdale Café, as well as all community restrooms and gathering areas in the Evansdale Residential Complex, were deep cleaned.

• A package with a mask, gloves and disinfectant wipes was delivered to each resident’s room, as well as meals.

The complex houses fewer than 100 people who requested to remain on campus for a variety of reasons when students were asked not to return following spring break, according to the health department.