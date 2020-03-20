Antique mall offers social distancing-friendly meal option for truckers

As more and more restaurants have closed their doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, limiting dining options to drive-thrus and curbside pickup services, many truckers – the people we're all relying on to restock stores – have found themselves with limited options.

The past few weeks have been hectic for those hauling everything from toilet paper and hand sanitizer to potatoes.

That leaves little time or opportunity to get their own supplies.

Recently, coronavirus concerns cleared shelves of the items truck drivers like John Klaus rely on.

"Obviously, with everyone buying everything and doing it all at once, it just doesn't leave anything for us," said Klaus.

Truck drivers normally stop at restaurants and truck stops, but many have closed their dining rooms or are out of the items they want.

"Junk food is there. There's a lot of junk food. Lot of Hostess, and donuts and stuff like that, they're still on the shelves," said Klaus. "Anything nutritional or somewhat decent, good luck."

Even simple things like ordering for a truck driver could make a big difference.

"I'll buy your meal, just help me get food, you know what I mean?" said Klaus. "Something, please, because it gets tough to eat out here."

Now, locally to the Shenandoah Valley, one retailer with a restaurant just off the interstate is opening up an option for truckers.

The Factory Antique Mall, in Verona just off Exit 227 from Interstate 81, announced on Friday that they've made arrangements to welcome truckers.

The store will be using their large parking lot to give trucks room to access homemade meals.

Their restaurant, Tasty Bites, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, serving breakfast the full time, along with specials.

Drivers can call ahead at 540-256-8342 to place an order and pick it up curbside as well.

If doing that, the antique mall says to please use the second entrance to their lot to enter and park your rig.

The Factoru Antique Mall is located at 50 Lodge Lane, Suite 106, Verona, Virginia 24482.