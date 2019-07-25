Anyone hit by Equifax data breach can file claims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia's attorney general says state consumers affected by an Equifax data breach last year can now file claims.
Patrick Morrisey says in a news release the claims process is open for a $425 million national settlement along with a separate $2.4 million settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Morrisey's office. The breach affected about 730,000 West Virginia residents.
A 2017 data breach exposed the Social Security numbers and similar sensitive information of roughly half of the U.S. population.
“Now is the time for consumers to take action,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The Equifax data breach put nearly half of our state’s population at risk of identity theft. Our settlement now gives consumers a chance to recoup unauthorized charges to their accounts or money spent to secure their identities in the days that followed.”
The deadline to file claims is Jan. 22 at www.ftc.gov/equifax. You can also reach the settlement administrator by phone at 1-833-759-2982.
That claim site lets you check if you were affected by the breach by entering your social security number. If you were, then you can apply for your piece of the settlement as either a cash payment of $125 or four years of free credit monitoring at all three credit bureaus.
You could also be eligible for reimbursement and cash payments up to $20,000 for time spent recovering from identity theft, money spent recovering from identity theft, or up to 25% of the cost of Equifax credit monitoring or identity protection products if you bought them from September 2016 to September 2017.
West Virginia consumers can also contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239.