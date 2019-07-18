Appalachia police officer charged for indecent liberties with a child

After an investigation by Virginia State Police, a town of Appalachia police officer is facing three charges of taking indecent liberties with a child.

State police said 46-year-old Benjamin R. Lawson was arrested on three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.

Lt. Justin Shoffner, with the Appalachia Police Department, told WJHL, a CBS-affiliate, that Lawson was arrested Tuesday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. following an investigation by VSP.

Lawson is currently being held without bond.