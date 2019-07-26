Appeals court vacates key Atlantic Coast Pipeline permit

A U.S. appeals court has tossed a key federal permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline that deals with impacts on threatened or endangered species.

Photo of the 'March to the Mansion' of protesters against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in 2016 : Chesapeake Climate Action Network

A panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday vacated the permit issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The court wrote that the agency's decisions had been fast-tracked and the agency "appears to have lost sight" of its mandate. Four species that would be affected by the 600-mile natural gas pipeline were at issue in the appeal.

A Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The decision is the latest in a series of legal setbacks for the pipeline, construction of which has been on hold since December.

Lead developer Dominion Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

