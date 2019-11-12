Appeals denied for men involved in beating of Deandre Harris

Two men convicted in a bloody beating in the aftermath of the 2017 Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville will stay behind bars.

On Tuesday, Virginia's Court of Appeals officially denied appeals from both men. This stems from the beating of Deandre Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017.

Jacob Goodwin, of Arkansas, and Alex Ramos, of Georgia, both appealed last year's malicious wounding convictions in Charlottesville Circuit Court. The Court of Appeals says the trial court did not abuse its discretion or make an error in either of their proceedings.

Goodwin is serving eight years behind bars and Ramos is serving six years. A total of four men were sentenced to prison time for their roles in the beating.

Below is Attorney General Mark Herring's press release about the decision:

Attorney General Mark R. Herring and his team have successfully defended the convictions of two men who were convicted of malicious wounding for their roles in the beating of Deandre Harris in a Charlottesville parking garage during the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally. In unanimous decisions issued this morning, the Court of Appeals of Virginia rejected efforts by Jacob Scott Goodwin and Alex Michael Ramos to have their convictions set aside.

“We can never forget the violence, mayhem, injury, and death caused by the racists and white supremacists who descended on Charlottesville for Unite the Right, but we can ensure that those who broke the law face justice,” said Attorney General Mark R. Herring. “My team and I continue to sound the alarm about the dangers of white supremacist violence and its rise in Virginia and around the country, and will not hesitate to hold racists and white supremacists accountable when they turn their hate into violence.”