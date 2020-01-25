Applachian Power Co. renews search for solar projects

More than a year after requesting proposals for large-scale solar farms, Appalachian Power Co. is still searching for projects.

The utility issued its call for solar farms in November 2018. Appalachian Power said in a news release that it recently renewed that request when the first round “did not result in any viable projects."

The Roanoke Times reports that Appalachian said it is looking to buy projects that will produce up to 200 megawatts — enough to power more than 30,000 homes.

A 2018 law requires Appalachian to construct or acquire solar generation projects capable of producing at least 200 megawatts by July 1, 2028.