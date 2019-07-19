Applications being accepted for W.Va. state park deer hunts

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at six state parks.

A DNR statement says the deadline for applications is Aug. 25. A drawing will be held the next day and successful applicants will be notified in early September. Hunters must apply online.

Department of Natural Resources District 1 wildlife biologist Steve Rauch explained how to join the lottery.

"You go onto wvhunt.com and you login under their DNR I.D. number to get into the system and then apply with the 'Enter Lottery' tab," said Rauch.

The licenses are given to a select number of hunters who will have three days to hunt. Rauch said the drawings happen annually, so if a hunter is not picked, they can try again next year.

This fall's hunts will be at Beech Fork State Park in Wayne County, Canaan Valley in Tucker County, Cacapon in Morgan County, North Bend in Ritchie County, Pipestem in Summers County and Twin Falls in Wyoming County.

State parks chief Sam England says the goal of the hunts is to bring deer populations under control.

Two parks that hosted hunts last year, Blennerhassett Island and Stonewall Jackson, aren't participating this year because last year's hunts reduced their deer populations.

Many of the hunters in West Virginia choose to hunt on private grounds. Hunter and local business owner Freeland Miller say he will not be filing an application.

"No, I generally hunt on my own land in this part of the world, but I can see that it would be a good thing for the children to bring kids into it, where they don't have to worry so much about trespassing on a farmers property or neighboring property. That's the good thing about the state parks in the state," said Miller.

Miller says that licenses like these are perfect for teaching new hunters.