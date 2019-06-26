Applications open soon for West Virginia school clothing allowances

West Virginia families in need of financial assistance will be able to apply for school clothing allowance vouchers starting on July 1.

“Starting a new school year is stressful enough as it is for our children and their parents, the last thing that they should be worried about is whether or not they’ll have a new outfit to wear,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Our school clothing allowance program is so very important because it allows many of our students to get new clothes that fit so they can be comfortable and can focus on excelling in the classroom.”

The program is run by the Division of Family Assistance in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Families with children enrolled in West Virginia schools who are part of the WV WORKS program will automatically receive vouchers for each school-age child by mid-July, as will children in foster care.

Families who received school clothing allowance vouchers in 2018 and are currently receiving Medicaid or SNAP benefits should have received an application in the mail this month, but will still need to apply.

People who fall in that group can update their mailing address online at wvinroads.org or by calling DHHR’s Customer Services Center at 1-877-716-1212

Otherwise, your family may be eligible for vouchers if the monthly income for a family of four does not exceed $2,146. Verification of income for the month of July must be submitted with any application.

So how does the voucher work? Each eligible child in a family gets a $200 voucher that can be used toward purchasing appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. The voucher has to be used by the end of October, and works at select stores. You can find a list of those stores here.

“In 2018, more than 98,000 West Virginia children were assisted by the school clothing allowance program,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This program fills an important need for children and families in back to school preparations.”

You can learn more about eligibility guidelines or apply online at wvinroads.org or by calling 1-877-716-1212.

Applications are due by July 31, 2019.

