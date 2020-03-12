Appropriate time to start spring planting

A mild start to March will have many wonder, "when should I start planting this year?"

Mild days are typical in early spring, but cold snaps occur in our region through at least mid-spring. Every year is different.

As you may know, plants are safe to be outside as long as temperatures stay above freezing, but when do we consistently see that in our viewing area?

Well, it depends where you are.

In the last 20 years, the earliest date where temperatures dropped below freezing for a final time in Harrisonburg was April 12th. On average, Harrisonburg's last freeze is April 25th.

In Staunton, the last freeze occurs on average in mid-April.

For our West Virginia counties, it is common to see a last freeze very early in May.

The latest date that our area has seen a last freeze, is in late May. We still have a little while before our last freeze considering it is only mid-March.

Even though those are the last freeze dates, a heavy late frost can still kill and damage plants, especially new ones. The average last frost is in mid-May.

Plants always do better when the ground is given a chance to warm up. Even though it's tempting, it's still way too early to start planting.

