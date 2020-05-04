April near historic with tornado count

Severe weather can happen at any time of the year but activity starts to really peak between April-June.

April 20-20 saw 351 tornadoes.

It's the second most for any April on record in the U.S.

That's according to the Storm prediction center.

All but three days in April had official reports of severe weather.

On Easter Sunday last month, there were 114 tornadoes with 32 deaths through out the south.

Interestingly Storm prediction center data shows April typically isn't the peak month for tornadoes. May is typically peak with more storms across the Great Plains.

