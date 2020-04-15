April snow for some: Is it that rare?

While this winter was a 'bust' for snow, we're usually not in the clear until late April.

For snow in April, it's not just the cold and moisture coming together, but the storm has to have just the right timing. With a higher sun angle during the day, you really need a night time event to produce snow.

On Tuesday evening, an upper level disturbance moved through the area. Temperatures were in the 30s and most of the Shenandoah Valley picked up a chilly rain. Most rainfall numbers ranged from 0.25"-0.75".

A few spots even picked up a little dusting or a coating of snow.

But it was a different story for mountain locations. This was an elevation-dependent storm. The higher you go in elevation, the colder the temperatures were, and that's where we had snow.

Here are some snowfall totals:

Waynesboro: a trace to a light dusting in spots

Highland County: 3-4" in Hightown

Big Meadows, SNP: 1-2"

Mathias: 1-2"

Raphine: 1.5"

So how rare is April snow?

Flurries or a trace of snow is not rare at all. In fact, out of about 120 years of weather records, there's about a 50% chance of picking up at least a trace of snow across the Shenandoah Valley at some point in April.

The bigger storms are rarer. When it comes to picking up an inch of snow or more, odds drop drastically to about 20% – which is about the same odds we have of having a White Christmas.

The biggest April snow storm was in 1918. Over 3 days, the area picked up between 10"-30" of snow!

How much more common is it for the mountains? April snow is by no means rare across the Allegheny mountains. There's an 80% chance of a trace or more of snow in April there.

For an inch or more of snow, odds are still quite high. There's about a 70% chance of picking up an inch or more across the Allegheny mountains.

Bayard, W.Va. in Grant county recorded 43" of snow in April 1928. The biggest snow storm came at the end of the month. Over 3 days, 35" of snow was recorded! This was also a big snow for the Shenandoah Valley. Widespread, 6-10" of snow fell.

