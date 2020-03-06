Aprons for kids with special needs: Turning a hobby into a business

Hundreds of people with big ideas and limited resources are learning how to build a business from the ground up. One of those innovators in this 'Gauntlet' challenge is a woman from Vinton, Va., with an idea that's close to her heart.

WDBJ7 photo

What started as a hobby for Janice Foster eventually grew into something so much more: a business of her own. She designs what she calls "MeMe's Fidget Aprons." The aprons were originally designed for her two grandchildren with special needs when sensory blankets weren't doing the trick.

"We decided that the lap blanket was not the thing to use and we were going to make it into an apron, so that way it would stay on because that's going to be frustrating if they're trying to fidget and it won't stay on their lap," said Foster.

She quickly realized with her other grandchildren, the aprons just weren't for children with special needs.

"I also make them for adults – whether they have dementia, brain injury, anything like that – because they have the need to want to fidget, so now I am making them for the youth and adults," said Foster.

Foster says being part of the Gauntlet 2020 class has really given her the confidence and resources to grow her business.

"The whole thing is helpful, it's encouraging, it's incredible the things you learn from the class and they types of businesses people have," said Foster.

At the end of the class, more than $300,000 in awards are given with additional resources to help businesses soar, making dreams turn into reality.

