Area EMS crews trained on new way to administer medicine to children

This month, area EMS crews were trained on a new way to administer medicine to children, and it could save lives.

According to a study published in the American Academy of Pediatrics, children treated in an emergency setting are at a high risk, due in part to a lack of standard pediatric drug dosing.

Medical personnel have to convert adult dosing measurements to a child's weight in extremely high stress situations. Each year, about 140,000 children in the U.S. are injured from dosing errors.

"With Certa Dose, it takes a lot of the stress out of dealing with children in high stress, emergency settings," said Terry Grooters, with Shenandoah EMS Council.

Certa Dose uses a color coded syringe that matches up with Broslow tape. This color-coded tape is used worldwide by medical personnel during pediatric emergencies and it relates to a child's height and weight.

"When you see a child's size, and say the color is white, all you have to do is pull the syringe back with the medication into the color white, and then you can inject it into the child," explained Grooters.

According to Grooters, Certa Dose saves time, money and could even save lives.

The Shenandoah EMS Council trained EMS personnel in Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Hot Springs, Lexington, Monterey, Staunton and Waynesboro.