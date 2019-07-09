Ariake U.S.A. continues to expand job opportunities in the Valley

A production line expansion for a company in Harrisonburg is completed, and the hiring process has begun to bring more jobs to the Shenandoah Valley.

In October of 2017, then-Governor Terry McAuliffe announced a $17 million dollar investment in Harrisonburg to expand the company Ariake U.S.A and create new jobs. Ariake USA is an international food processing leader which makes products like sauce bases, soups and seasonings.

The headquarters opened in Harrisonburg in 1990, and now it has expanded by 20,000 square feet.

The expansion was completed in October of 2018, but Brian Shull, the economic development director for Harrisonburg, said it has been a slow-moving process in regards to hiring.

"Food processing is a very big sector for us and the whole Shenandoah Valley, so when you see a food processor continue to grow year after year and making expansions, it's very important," Shull said.

Nine employees have been hired so far, and eventually the company will hire a total of 22 new employees over a three-year period. In December 2018, Ariake U.S.A was purchased by an Irish food processing company called Kerry Foods.

"We haven't' seen a lot of change yet, but that's on the horizon and we have seen in the community as they're hiring, they're using the new name," said Shull.

He said the expansion process has been slow because the company is hiring as it brings a fourth food processing line on. Eventually, the company will fully transition to Kerry Foods, but Shull said it will continue to operate as usual in Harrisonburg. Shull said that he "expects to only see strong growth ahead."

Ariake has expanded their Harrisonburg facility several times in the past 27 years, and runs a global network of eight facilities in Belgium, China, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and the United States.