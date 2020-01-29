Arizona high school basketball player scores game-winning shot in Kobe Bryant’s number

Trenton McLaughlin, an Arizona high school basketball player, scored the game-winning shot Tuesday night for his idol, Kobe Bryant.

With four seconds left in the game, McLaughlin, a lifelong Bryant fan who wears a No. 24 jersey like Bryant did, threw up a three-pointer as the crowd chanted “Kobe," KPNX reports.

He made the shot and won the game for his team. The crowd stormed the court.

Brayden Nako caught the moment on camera and shared it on Twitter.

“Our student section was holding up Kobe jerseys. It’s just a surreal feeling," McLaughlin told Sports360AZ.com. “Right when I shot it, I knew if it had to go in, it had to be a bank [shot] and then just a crazy moment. Got swarmed by the student section, just unforgettable."

The video has been viewed over a million times.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Sunday.

