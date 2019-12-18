Virginia man gets multiple life sentences for rape and child porn

A Spotsylvania County man will serve several life sentences in prison for horrific child sex crimes.

Thirty-five-year-old Raymond W. Harry, Jr. was convicted on one count of forcible sodomy, four counts of rape of a child, and 50 counts of production of child pornography. A judge sentenced Harry to five mandatory life sentences, as well as an additional 100 mandatory years in prison.

Harry was arrested in Louisa County for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine on October 9, 2018. He later called his sister while he was in Central Virginia Regional Jail, asking her to delete all of the data on his phones in his RV in Spotsylvania County, as well as in his email accounts.

She alerted their father when she found images and videos of Harry abusing children.

However, Harry had made bond before his father contacted the sheriff’s office, and moved the RV into Louisa County.

Law enforcement rescued a child during a search of Harry’s RV on December 1, 2018. It is believed he had been grooming the victim for about a year. They also found multiple cell phones, digital media storage devices, drugs, and guns.

Investigators say Harry had set up cameras, produced, directed, and carried out violent rape and sexual abuse of the child.

The case was originally scheduled for a two-day jury trial, but Harry chose to plead guilty at the last minute.

Full press release from the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office:

Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced that Raymond W. Harry, Jr., 35, was convicted of four counts of rape of a child, one count of forcible sodomy, and 50 counts of production of child pornography - also known as “Child Sexual Abuse Material”. Judge Timothy Sanner sentenced him to five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 mandatory years in prison.

On October 9, 2018, a Virginia State Police Interdiction Trooper stopped the Defendant’s vehicle in Louisa County and arrested him for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine, also known as “ice”, a controlled substance, into the commonwealth for the purpose of sale or distribution. The Trooper transported the Defendant to the Central Virginia Regional Jail. While in jail, the Defendant called his sister and asked her to go to his recreational vehicle, or “RV”, and delete all data on his phones and in his email accounts. His sister went to his RV, turned on his electronic devices, and immediately located videos and still images of the Defendant sexually abusing a child. She called their father and told him about the abuse. He promptly reported the crimes to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Before his father turned in the Defendant, Harry made bond on the drug charge and moved his RV to Louisa County. On December 1, 2018, a detective from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s office, joined by an Internet Crimes Against Children detective from Middlesex County, requested the assistance of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant on the Defendant’s RV. Law enforcement officers rescued the child at approximately 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2018. They quickly apprehended the Defendant and found a pistol and cell phone in his coat pocket. The Detectives searched his RV and found numerous cell phones, digital media storage devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns, and observed a den of hell.

The State Police and ICAC forensic examiners reviewed all of the digital media storage devices which revealed horrific rape and sexual abuse photos and videos. The evidence revealed that his RV and places he stayed were his dungeons of abuse. He set up cameras, produced, directed, and carried out violent rape and sexual abuse of the child. The videos and photos documented his crimes and his almost head to toe tattoos identified him in the photos and videos. The Detectives also identified props he used in his rape scenes to include sexual toys, duct tape, bondage devices, and a cage. Shockingly, the videos also documented the Defendant providing methamphetamine or other drugs to the child before rapes.

The Defendant was released from prison for a violent felony two years ago and returned to Spotsylvania. When he returned he had access to the child. Subsequently, he groomed the child for about a year prior to his arrest.

On speaking on the convictions McGuire said “this is one of the vilest and most disgusting cases I have seen in my 20 years of handling these cases. The Defendant made a mistake when he thought he could escape to Louisa County. Most predators know of the active Child Safety Initiative in Louisa County and stay away. The Defendant stole the child’s innocence and we are happy the Court appropriately sentenced the thief to five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 years of mandatory time in prison.”

Alex Goodman, who prosecuted this case with McGuire, said: “We are thankful to the Virginia State Police, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Spotsylvania Department of Human Services, and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for all of their teamwork and countless hours spent to ensure justice was served in this case. I hope all involved will sleep better knowing they rescued a child and ensured that this Defendant will never be able to harm another child.”

This case was originally scheduled for a two day jury trial, but the Defendant chose to plead guilty at the last minute. Upon pleading guilty he was sentenced to serve five mandatory life sentences and 100 mandatory years in prison. While the commonwealth feels this sentence should ensure the Defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison, the commonwealth is aware of bills for the 2020 session of the General Assembly to reinstitute parole. Hopefully, those who debate these issues will look at facts like those in this case and decide whether predators like the Defendant should be eligible for parole.