Army is still actively recruiting amid COVID-19 pandemic

While a lot of society has slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Army is still actively recruiting.

They have gotten creative with social media and video conferencing to keep engagement going.

"Some of the ideas are just crazy. I have a friend that's doing it in Virginia Beach, and every morning he does a vocab word of the day. I'm about to start doing a workout of the day just to help people stay fit," Staff Sergeant Patrick Hassler, Station Commander for the Staunton Army recruiting office, said.

SSG Hassler said they have also been hosting "coffee shop talks" throughout the day, which are public Zoom meetings for people interested in a career in the Army to join to and ask any questions.

"It's a reverse interview, so instead of us asking questions, they're asking us questions. They get to pick our brains, ask for the facts, how does this truly help them in the long-run in their life," SSG Hassler said.

Sergeant First Class Sam Adams, the Station Commander for the Harrisonburg Army Recruiting office, said he also invited the local community to a streaming platform for gaming.

"That shows the human side that we have too," SFC Adams said. "Since we don't have that human interaction element, we have to put our thinking caps on and creating new ways of reaching out to folks."

Those who move forward in the recruiting process are able to do all applications and testing online. From there, those new recruits are placed in a holding status until processing stations are reopened.

"We follow through and engage with them in that process as well too. So, just because they give us that commitment right there, it doesn't stop. We have to continue to make sure that we're keeping them informed as well as their family members," SFC Adams said.

Even though they are in holding, they still know their career opportunities, incentives, a tentative date of when they will be sent out for basic and individual training.

They say it's important to continue to recruit, so the nation can support any calls that come in the future.

"If you look at the current situation, we have active duty and reserve members that have been dispersed throughout our nation to help with the current COVID crisis," SFC Adams said.

