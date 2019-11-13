Around 200 Confederate flags stolen from Woodbine Cemetery on Veterans Day

Around 200 Confederate flags were stolen from a cemetery in Harrisonburg, according to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Philip Way said around 200 flags were stolen from the graves on Monday evening. | Credit: WHSV

Col. D. H. Martz, with Camp #10 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, is offering a reward for information leading to whoever's responsible for taking around 200 flags from Woodbine Cemetery.

Philip Way, commander of the camp, said they placed the flags on the graves of Confederate soldiers buried in Woodbine Cemetery on Monday morning for Veterans Day. Way said he drove by during the afternoon and saw the flags, but they were gone when they went to get the flags that evening.

Way said they've been putting the flags on the graves about three times a year for the last 15 years.

In addition to Veterans Day and Memorial Day, they also annually place the flags on Confederate Memorial Day, which is marked in April of every year.

Way said they've never had an issue before.

"We are all related in our camp somewhere back down the family tree to Confederate veterans, we find it honorable to salute them," Way said.

Despite the theft, Way said they're still planning to keep putting the flags out. He said in the future, they may have someone standing by to watch the flags, or put up cameras.

"It's only a couple times a year that we do this, and we'll continue to do it. People in my group ain't scared, we'll put it that way," Way said.

He said his group is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who stole the flags. The Harrisonburg Police Department said they're investigating.

