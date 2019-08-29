Arrest made in theft from Beverage Tractor

There's new information about how an arrest was made in a theft from Beverage Tractor in December.

Just after Christmas last year, around $200,000 of equipment was stolen from Beverage Tractor in Stuarts Draft. Security footage showed three people coming from the area of a fence around the outside of the dealership around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.

The trio stole several pieces of equipment, two trucks and two trailers worth around $200,000.

One of the trucks broke down near Strasburg and the business was able to recover the equipment of that one.

We're lucky that the thieves overloaded our equipment and had a flat tire," Charlie Beverage said at the time.

Virginia State Police were investigating, along with other agencies, and in June, Melvin Thomas was arrested in connection with the thefts. Trooper Jared Martin with VSP said several factors led to the arrest in June.

"Combination of an investigation that was already ongoing in Maryland as part of a joint task force up there, and then a potential buyer of some of the equipment came forward," Martin said.

Martin added that cell phone activity was also used.

"Cases like this are very complex," Martin said. "Initially we had no idea who our suspect was. You have to develop and follow any leads you can."

Thomas is facing seven charges of grand theft in Augusta County, and other charges in other jurisdictions. He's currently being held in Amherst County Adult Correctional Center. Thomas is scheduled to appear in Augusta County court in December.

Anyone with more information on the case is still encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or email area17@vsp.virginia.gov.