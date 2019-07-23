Arrest warrants reveal more details of double shooting

The two men charged in a double shooting in Harrisonburg earlier this month conspired to rob at least one of the victims of marijuana and cash, according to warrants for their arrests.

Aaron Christopher Gordon Jr. and Za'Jaun Page, both 20, are being held without bond and face two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.

Two people were treated for gunshot wounds around 6:30 p.m. on June 14 in the area of East Johnson Street and Community Street before being taken to the hospital. Police said the two fled to the location while in search of a safe place after being shot in a vehicle on West Grattan Street.

Either Page or Gordon allegedly displayed the gun, which was fired during a struggle between them and the victim in the passenger seat of the car.

The shot hit both the passenger and the driver.

Gordon and Page were arrested at a townhome hours later on West Grattan St. after the help of witnesses and security footage, according to police. The street was listed on the warrants as the address of the two suspects.

The arrest warrants filed by police also said the suspects attempted to rob a third person, who Gordon and Page were not accused of conspiring to maliciously wound.

Police did not comment on whether the suspects knew the victims when asked after the shooting.

The victims were taken to Sentara RMH and one was transported to UVA Medical Center for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges may be filed. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD's Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).