Artist responds to Confederate monuments with new sculpture in Richmond

Artist Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” sculpture will be unveiled in New York City, and later permanently installed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

The large-scale work of art will be unveiled Sept. 27 on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets in New York City.

The work will then be permanently installed at the entrance of the VMFA, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December.

The new “Rumors of War” sculpture is a direct response to Confederate sculptures across the United States.

He says the project originated after encountering the equestrian monument to Confederate States Army general James Ewell Brown “J.E.B.” Stuart while visiting Richmond during the opening of his exhibit, Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic, at the VMFA in June 2016.

The sculpture will feature a young African American person wearing what might be considered everyday clothes, sitting on a massive horse in a striking pose.

Wiley is a world-renowned artist, known for his portrayals of African-American and African-Diasporic individuals that challenge the hierarchies and conventions of European and American portraiture.

Wiley’s work investigates the politics of representation, race, gender and power.

