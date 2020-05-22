Arts Council of the Valley starts project to show support for frontline workers

The Arts Council of the Valley has created a project that could help you show your support for frontline workers and the arts by just putting a sign outside your home.

The project, called Art Felt Thanks, has 20 different artists on board that are creating 10 different signs designed to represent frontline workers.

Paul Riner, a board member of ACV, came up with the idea as a way to promote local artists and show support for those who are fighting COVID-19 at the same time.

"He said, 'I want to do something with artists to support artists,'" Jenny Burden, executive director of ACV, said. "At the same time, he wanted to use artists to say thank you to our hospital workers, our first responders, and those people who are on the front lines."

Each sign costs $25 with part of the proceeds going to the RMH Foundation Crisis Response Fun and local artists. Burden said the artists are also receiving a stipend provided by Riner Rentals.

