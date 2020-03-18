As grocery inventory dwindles, food bank donation demands rise

While people across Virginia race through grocery stores to stock up on essential items for their social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, what does that leave behind for those truly in need?

With all Virginia public schools closed, and an increasing number of people unable to work or leave their homes, demand for resources from food banks is high.

Loaves and Fishes and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank volunteer Adrienne Eichner said many people are concerned about themselves at a time like this, but people should consider other low-income families that may be struggling.

“I didn’t even get what I wanted for my own home to make my own meal, so I think it’s getting really hard to even find basic necessities and things that we’re used to being able to buy," Eichner said. "We want to help the community and bring awareness that the pantries and the food banks had plenty but now they don’t and now they’re in need.”

Eichner also said that during this time of social distancing, they are willing to put more donation boxes out around the community for people who feel like they cannot venture out to the pantries themselves.

Without leaving the house, you can still donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank through their website here.