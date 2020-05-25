As summer fun options stay limited, demand for personal pools surges

As options for summer fun continue to be limited in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, building pools is becoming a popular alternative.

Charlottesville Aquatics, Inc. saw their demand nearly double since the virus shut things down. Co-owner Christine Von Lewinski says it has been overwhelming to deal with the surge in customers, especially since getting a permit takes longer.

“The biggest hurdle that we’ve encountered right now is just a really slow permitting process with the county. So three years ago you could get a permit in, probably a week or less," said Von Lewinski. "But now it’s three weeks so we’re still not hearing back from the county as to whether or not we have an approval.”

Von Lewinski says a lot of their clients are parents of competitive swimmers. With pools closed, swimmers are in need of their own pools to keep up with their sport.

And that demand may continue in the coming weeks and months, with many cities and towns already announcing that their pools will not open for the summer, given revenue losses from COVID-19 and the cost that comes with operating pools for most local governments.