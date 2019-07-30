Asking for cash back at checkout? Kroger now charging a fee

Do you opt for cash back while checking out at Kroger? Well the grocery chain is now charging for those transactions.

Though there is no fee for requests $0.99 and under, Kroger is now charging people a minimum of $0.50 when they ask for cash back with a debit card at checkout.

Here’s how the cash back charges break down:

• No fee for any request $0.99 and under

• $0.50 for cash back under $99.99

• $1.50 for cash back between $100 and $150

• $3.50 for cash back between $150.01 and $2,000

• $6.00 for cash back between $2,001 and $9,999