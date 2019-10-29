Assault and rape charges dropped against Waynesboro man

A Waynesboro man accused of attacking and raping a woman earlier this year has seen his charges dropped for now.

Prosecutors say the main witness in the case against 22-year old Cory Michael McCreary failed to show up to testify for a jury trial on Monday.

Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter says that forced him to abandon charges of rape, abduction and malicious wounding, but he says he does plan to seek a new indictment, calling this "a very serious case."

The Waynesboro Police Department said officers were called to a home in the northeast area of the city at about 3:10 a.m. on March 18 for a report of a sexual assault.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her late 20s suffering from a wound to the head. She told them she had been attacked by a man at another address.

According to investigators, she had met McCreary earlier that night at a Waynesboro business and accompanied him to a home McCreary falsely claimed was his.

Once the two were inside, police say he accosted her, and, when she tried to resist him, violently attacked her, barred her from escaping, and raped her.

The victim was sent to Augusta Health, where she had to receive sutures to her head from the injuries sustained in the violent attack.

Now, months later, the victim is in custody, charged with failure to appear. McCreary is currently at Middle River Regional Jail convicted on a separate charge of assaulting law enforcement in Augusta County.