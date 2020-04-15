At least 50 Cars involved in snowy pileup in Illinois

More than 50 cars were involved in a massive pileup on the inbound Kennedy Expressway in Chicago on Wednesday morning.

Authorities shut down the expressway at North Avenue as they clean up the crash. The Chicago Fire Department said 54 vehicles were involved in the crash.

Fourteen people, all adults, were injured in the crash, fire officials said. Their conditions were not serious.

At least a dozen IDOT vehicles were towing away cars that were not drivable.

The crashes occurred as light snow was falling in the area, which could have created slippery conditions leading to the crashes.

