Atlantic Coast Pipeline could cause water, farming problems, local environmental advocate says

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests.

Project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy will be asking the high court to overturn a ruling that wouldn't allow the pipeline to cross two national forests, as well as the Appalachian Trail.

Nancy Sorrells, with the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said the pipeline would cross 189 streams in Augusta County and potentially compromise drinking water.

"If our water is messed up, and there is a huge possibility that it would be because of the way this permitting is done," Sorrells said. "By the way Dominion has routed this pipeline through places where pipelines like this shouldn't go."

Sorrels said Augusta County is one of the leading farm communities in the state and the pipeline would impact farming production.

"Pipelines smaller than this have destroyed farmland all across the country," Sorrells said.

Construction on the 600-mile underground pipeline has been stalled after a lower court found issues with the permit process. Sorrells said Dominion Energy continues to lobby Congress for permit exceptions.

"They're taking people's private land without their permission, you've got huge risks to our economies, to our health and safety and also to our water," Sorrells said. "All for Dominion's private profiteering."