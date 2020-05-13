Atlantic Union Bank CEO addresses PPP funding misconceptions

As many small business owners in Virginia and across the country continue applying to receive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the CEO of one Virginia-based bank issued a letter to address many misconceptions the bank has seen spread about the funding.

John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank, says there are a lot of ideas out there about eligibility and loan forgiveness, among other topics, while the second round of PPP funding continues to be distributed.

To address some of those concerns, and the inaccurate information out there about the program, he said he felt it critically important to use information based on the most recent SBA guidelines to debunk some of the most common misconceptions "so small business owners can make the best possible decision for themselves and their employees."

Here is Asbury's guidance:

Applying for the Loan

We encourage eligible small business owners to consider applying for the PPP, as there are still funds available. The SBA website states that, as of May 7, 2020, approximately 60 percent of the $310 billion available has been committed, meaning that $124 billion is still available. Some banks, including Atlantic Union Bank, are still accepting applications from both existing and new business clients. I would suggest that all business owners who feel their businesses may be eligible and need the funds to sustain their operations consider applying for the PPP and consult with their financial and legal advisors. Atlantic Union Bank intends to accept and process applications from both new and existing business clients as long as SBA funding remains available and the SBA continues to accept PPP applications. However, Atlantic Union Bank cannot guarantee that any individual application will be accepted or funded.

Who is eligible?

In general, businesses and not-for-profit organizations, including churches, with less than 500 employees may be eligible. In order to apply, under current SBA rules in effect as of May 7, 2020, a business or not-for-profit organization applying for a PPP loan must attest that it meets certain PPP requirements including that current economic uncertainty makes the loan necessary to support its ongoing operations. The SBA provides guidelines for this certification. Under SBA rules and guidance in effect as of May 7, 2020, borrowers must make this certification in good faith, taking into account their current business activity and their ability to access other sources of liquidity sufficient to support their ongoing operations in a manner that is not significantly detrimental to the business.

Loan Forgiveness

According to the SBA’s guidelines on eligibility for reimbursement as of May 7, 2020, the PPP loans will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities in accordance with the PPP’s requirements. Loan amounts will be forgiven, as long as at least 75 percent of the loan amount has been used for the businesses’ payroll, and all of the loan amount has been used for payroll and the other expenses outlined above. Forgiveness is based on your business maintaining or rehiring employees and could be reduced if full-time headcount declines or if salaries and wages decrease. In general, the “forgiveness clock” begins ticking upon the loan funding and runs for eight weeks. You should consult with your accountants, financial advisors, and/or attorneys to help you determine what amounts may be forgiven and when your forgiveness clock begins ticking.

The PPP was specifically designed to help small businesses retain current employees and bring back employees who have been laid off or furloughed. If the qualifications for full forgiveness are not met, the remaining balance of the loan will still require payment to the bank.

Some small business owners are afraid they will have to pay some or all of the money from the PPP loan back when the pandemic is over. The forgiveness portion of this program allows for all or some of the loan to be forgiven by the SBA. The latest guidelines can help provide some additional information, but we strongly encourage our clients – and all PPP borrowers – to consult with an accountant, financial advisor and/or attorney to determine the right solution for their business and employees as the SBA continues to update the guidelines. We recommend visiting the SBA’s frequently asked questions for the most up-to-date information regarding the PPP, including forgiveness.

As of May 13, 2020, Atlantic Union Bank has approved 10,915 SBA PPP applications for a total of $1.75 billion.

The statements made herein are based on our understanding of SBA rules and guidance regarding the PPP as of May 7, 2020, which are subject to ongoing updates and revisions by the SBA. Many aspects of the PPP have not yet been addressed in SBA guidance. Atlantic Union Bank assumes no obligation to update or revise any statements made herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

