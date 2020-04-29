Atlantic Union Bank processes 3,231 PPP applications in 48 hours

Although banks across the United States have complained that a bottleneck at the Small Business Administration is severely slowing down the process of approving more loans for small businesses, Atlantic Union Bank, headquartered in Richmond, says they've made a lot of progress.

The federal government approved an additional $310 billion in loans through the SBA, but banking industry groups said Tuesday that the SBA’s loan processing system was still unable to handle the heavy volume of loan applications from business owners trying to get aid under the Paycheck Protection Program.

As of Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m., Atlantic Union Bank reported that they had processed 3,231 PPP applications, totaling $288,917,484, within the 48 hours since the second round of funding opened.

They said they anticipate by the end of the day that they will have secured SBA PPP funding for more than 10,000 applications totaling approximately $1.7 billion, with rounds one and two of funding combined.

Tuesday afternoon, the SBA said about 476,000 loans had been approved totaling more than $52 billion. President Trump said most of the loans approved were for smaller amounts, an indication that loans were going to smaller companies. The average loan during the first round of funding was $206,000.

Atlantic Union attributes their success with the program, despite glitches experienced elsewhere, to their " hard-working employees, its ability to move quickly on developing new technology to process the SBA PPP loans and its mix of automated and manual application processing."

Atlantic Union Bank is also one of few banks accepting new client applications in the second round of PPP funding, while most banks work to get loans for businesses that applied in the first round but were unable to get funding.

“We are tirelessly working around the clock to ensure our clients are receiving the money they need, as well as opening up the loan applications for new clients who missed the opportunity during the first round of lending,” said John Asbury, CEO and President of Atlantic Union Bankshares. “We were able to process applications quickly on this second round for a few different reasons. First, our employees have been extremely dedicated and our team developed, learned and continued to perfect a new technology system in record time. We also never stopped taking applications after round one closed, because we were hopeful a second round of funding would occur. While there were some challenges with the SBA technology on Monday, we quickly adjusted our approach to working with the SBA, remained dedicated and pushed through to keep the process in order to secure funding for every possible client.”

The loans are aimed at helping small businesses retain workers or rehire those who they laid off in response to the virus outbreak. Any money from the loan used toward payroll will be forgiven. Restaurants, retailers, gyms and other businesses were forced to shut down to try to contain the virus’s spread, and other companies have seen a steep drop in revenue as customers stayed home or cut back their spending.

The SBA did not immediately respond for a request for comment Tuesday on the delays. But in a memo the agency sent to banks at midday Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the SBA said it would stop banks from using a system that automatically submits applications into the agency's ETran system. Without that system, “the loan processing system will be more reliable, accessible and equitable for all businesses,” the memo said.

At some banks, the change means having to manually submit the applications, a much slower process, said Nick Simpson, a spokesman for the Consumer Bankers Association. Others are able to submit applications in batches of more than 5,000, but it wasn't known how or when the SBA would process them, he said.

The $349 billion first round of funding was exhausted in less than two weeks. In this round, banks have reported that they were being allowed to submit only 350 applications an hour, if that many. Meanwhile, they have thousands on hand.

“I don’t know of any bank who’s reaching 350 per hour,” said Richard Hunt, president of the Consumer Bankers Association. He said there appeared to be technical issues at the SBA similar to ones that held up processing early in the first round of funding.

The Treasury, which oversees the loan program, has come under criticism for allowing large public companies to obtain loans, some of which have been returned. Speaking at the Tuesday press conference, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said any loans approved for more than $2 billion would be subject to SBA review before they're paid.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.