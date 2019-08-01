Attorney General warns of identity theft after massive Capital One data breach

Attorney General Mark R. Herring is warning Virginia consumers who could be affected by Capital One’s massive data breach to remain vigilant.

MGN Online

According to Capital One, more than 100 million people in the United States and about six million people in Canada could have had their personal information exposed. This includes names, addresses, dates of birth, credit history information, social security numbers and bank account numbers.

“Massive data breaches, like this Capital One breach, are happening all too frequently,” said Attorney General Herring. “Millions of Virginians may have been impacted by this most recent data breach, and all consumers, whether they have worked with Capital One or not, should be extra cautious in the coming weeks to protect their personal data."

Those impacted are now at an increased threat of identity theft; however, there are ways to protect your personal data.

Jay Jordan with First Bank and Trust Company in Bridgewater said one of the most important pieces of advice is to check credit reports often.

"It's important to be cautious when we're giving out financial information," Jordan said. "You have to know what you're doing when you're applying for credit. Monitor your credit report by contacting each of the credit report agencies or go to annualcreditreport.com. "

Jordan also suggested freezing your credit. According to experts, this will halt scammers from creating fake accounts, and it's free and can be done online or over the phone.

Attorney General Mark Herring is urging any Virginian who believes they may have been impacted by the Capital One breach to keep a close eye on their finances.

If you believe you have been a victim of identity theft, contact Herring's office immediately.

For more tips on how to protect your personal data, click here.

