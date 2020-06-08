Prosecutor says man who drove through Virginia protesters is a KKK leader

Police say a Virginia man has been arrested after driving through a group of protesters Sunday evening.

On June 7 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Henrico County police received a call about an incident that occurred during a protest walk on Lakeside Avenue, near Vale Street.

An adult victim had stopped to report the incident in the city near the AP Hill Monument.

According to witnesses, a vehicle revved its engine and drove through the peaceful protesters occupying the roadway.

Police say 36-year-old Harry H. Rogers, of Hanover County, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism.

TV station WTVR reports Roger made an initial court appearance Monday morning where he agreed to accept a court-appointed attorney and was denied bond.

Henrico Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said Rogers admitted to being a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a "protagonist for Confederate ideology." They are investigating whether hate crime charges are appropriate.

The victim was checked by rescue at the scene and refused any further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Taylor released the following statement, in part:

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. “The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate. “Yesterday, I participated in a different peaceful protest for equality and justice in Henrico. Protesters acting peaceably, well within their constitutional rights of assembly, should not have to fear violence. We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017. I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch.”

A white supremacist driving a vehicle into a crowd of protesters is eerily reminiscent for many Virginians to the actions of James Alex Fields Jr., the white nationalist sentenced to life in prison for murdering Heather Heyer and injuring multiple others when he plowed his vehicle into a group of counter-protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in August 2017.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the Henrico County incident is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000.