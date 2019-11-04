Attorney warns of dangers after high schoolers overdose on heroin-laced vape pens

Following an incident in which heroin-laced vape pens left two West Virginia students hospitalized, federal authorities are issuing a warning.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell sent out a press release on Monday, along with the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, to raise awareness in communities around Morgantown.

On Halloween, two high schoolers overdosed on heroin-laced vape pens in the Morgantown area. The two teens were both students at Morgantown High School.

More overdoses were reported at University High School, in the same area, from the same type of vape pen.

In the days afterward, the Morgantown Police Department identified another high schooler as a suspect for distributing one of the devices.

With a search warrant, detectives found over 100 charged vape solutions, marijuana, packaging materials and empty vape cartridges that were being filled with the suspected vape solution that caused the overdoses.

Police say the name on the suspected device is "TKO."

“There are no limits to those who intend to do harm. Heroin and other harmful substances in vape and e-cigarettes are just the latest delivery method. Please heed this warning. It is a matter of life and death,” said Powell.

Law enforcement around Morgantown are warning that there may be other heroin-laced vape pens out there and similar devices that could be an imminent threat to the public.

Anyone in possession of a "TKO" branded vape pen is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement.

The Morgantown Police Department says they are not interested in charging anyone that turns these items in but is focused on the source of this potentially deadly product.

___________

UPDATE (3 p.m. Nov. 4):

The Morgantown Police Department and the Mon Metro Task Force were able to identify and confirm one source of the suspected vape pens and vaping solution on Monday after two high school students were hospitalized after overdosing on heroin laced vape pens within a 24-hour time frame last week.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, a suspect was identified as a juvenile high school student, who distributed at least one of the devices. Detectives got a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of over 100 charged vape solutions, marijuana, packaging materials and empty vape cartridges that were being filled with the suspecting vaping solution.

Police say the name on the suspected device is "TKO"

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the press release. It is believed that there are other brands and types of vape cartridges in circulation, but the “TKO” is confirmed as one that was contaminated with heroin and other dangerous chemicals.

Parents that suspect their child is in possession of the vape pen or vaping solution is asked to throw it away or turn it in to law enforcement.

The Morgantown Police Department says they are not interested in charging anyone that turns these items in but is focused on the source of this potentially deadly product.

____________

ORIGINAL STORY

Two high school students were hospitalized after they overdosed on heroin laced "Vape Pens" in the last 24 hours.

According to a press release from Morgantown Police Department, preliminary testing on one of the “Vape” solutions has indicated that the solution contained heroin, and other opioids as well as a significant number of other chemicals.

The Morgantown Police Department says these types of solutions are extremely dangerous and potentially fatal from as little as one use. Anyone using, possession or even knows of anyone in possession of vape solutions that were not purchased directly from a retail store are asked to either turn them in to school administration, law enforcement or throw them away.

At least one of the devices was sold as liquid marijuana, which police say is also dangerous in these types of devices and possibly fatal when mixed with other chemicals and controlled substances.

Parents that suspect their child is in possession of the vape pen or vaping solution is asked to throw it away or turn it in to law enforcement.

The Morgantown Police Department says they are not interested in charging anyone that turns these items in but is focused on the source of this potentially deadly product.