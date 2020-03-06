Attorneys general warn about price gouging, scams amid virus outbreak

West Virginia's attorney general is warning businesses across the 'Mountain State' to stick to the state's price gouging law as fears grow surrounding the novel coronavirus.

State of Preparedness in West Virginia

The state officially declared a "state of preparedness" for the virus on Wednesday. While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in West Virginia, the state has sent at least three potential cases to the CDC for testing.

Most test samples sent to the CDC, however, come back negative.

Price gouging forbidden

Under the laws guiding West Virginia's 'state of preparedness' system, price gouging is specifically forbidden, and those laws take effect as soon as the state of preparedness is declared.

Any person, business or contractor is banned from inflating the price of "food items, essential consumer items and emergency supplies" by any more than 10 percent of what the items sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.

“Stopping the spread of coronavirus is a top priority for all of us,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I encourage all West Virginians to take routine health precautions to prevent the spread of illness and watch for anyone who may take advantage of the situation. This is a time to remain calm, prepare and help one another as needed.”

The price gouging law, and all other laws guided by the state of preparedness or a state of emergency, remain in effect either until lifted by the governor or for 30 days, whichever is longer.

The Attorney General urges any consumer who believes he or she may have been charged prices that increased dramatically after the state of preparedness declaration to file a complaint with his office. Those with a receipt should attach a copy to their complaint.

Scams connected coronavirus

Consumers also should be wary of scammers who may look to use coronavirus as a means of targeting people through email, phone calls and other methods.

Virginia's attorney general, Mark Herring, issued the following tips to protect yourself from coronavirus-related scams:

• Look out for emails that claim to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying that they have information about the coronavirus. For the most updated information you can visit the CDC and the World Health Organization websites.

• Do not click on any links from unknown sources. This could lead to downloading a virus on your computer or phone.

• Ignore any offers, online or otherwise, for a coronavirus vaccine. If you see any advertisements for prevention, treatment or cures ask the question: if there had been a cure for the disease would you be hearing about that through an advertisement or sales pitch?

• Thoroughly research any organizations or charities purporting to be raising funds for victims of the coronavirus.

• Look out for “investment opportunities” surrounding the coronavirus. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, there are online promotions claiming the products or services of certain publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure the disease and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase because of that.

“Unfortunately, scammers oftentimes take advantage of natural disasters or public health fears like the coronavirus to make a buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is so important that Virginians stay vigilant and do their research before giving their money to anyone purporting to sell preventative medications or raising funds for victims. I would also encourage all Virginians to take the necessary healthcare precautions to protect against the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading.”

Be wary of any unsolicited emails, calls or other forms of communication from those who may claim to represent a familiar entity as part of a ploy to obtain personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information.

Never share such data or agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.

Anyone with a question about price gouging laws or coronavirus-related scams should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.