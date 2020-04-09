Augusta County 4-H & FFA Market Animal Show goes virtual

One of Augusta County’s biggest spring events is still happening, but it’s going online. This year, the Market Animal Show will be virtual.

More than 200 kids have spent months getting their steers, lambs, hogs, and goats ready. If they want, they’ll be able to upload a video showing their animals.

Just like every other year, judges will pick the winners. That is followed by an online sale.

"We want our kids to realize that you know things don’t always go the way you think they should and we wanted them to you know persevere I guess would be the best thing. We wanted them to complete the project and persevere and you know to follow through on it,” David Shiflett, with the Market Animal Show Board, said.

Even though it won’t be used this year, there is progress on the new hog building at Augusta Expo. The Market Animal Show is April 30 through May 2.