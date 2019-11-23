Augusta County Board of Supervisors schedules special meeting to discuss second amendment sanctuary

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced they have heard concerns from the community about the possibility of Augusta County becoming a second amendment sanctuary.

They will be holding a special meeting for the community to voice their opinions.

The special meeting will be on December 4 at 6 p.m. at Stuarts Draft High School in the auditorium.

There is a board of supervisors meeting on November 26, but the county said the second amendment sanctuary topic will not be discussed on that date.

