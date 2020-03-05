Augusta County BZA approves cell tower permit

After months of discussion, the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request for a cell tower in Stuarts Draft.

County residents gather to speak out against the proposed cell tower location. | Credit: WHSV

The proposal originally came before them in January. Apex Towers requested the permit to build a tower on land owned by Jim Kindig and Lucy Coyner in Stuarts Draft. The proposal was tabled twice, as many landowners in the area were opposed to the tower coming to the area.

Throughout the hearings, many landowners expressed their thoughts that the tower would be better in a different location, like Round Hill, where there is already a cell tower. However, the company felt Round Hill would not work for T-Mobile's needs.

At the meeting in February, the board asked the applicants to consider other locations on the property. The meeting on Thursday was another public hearing, so neighbors could share their thoughts on the new location. The company suggested moving the tower closer to the house on the Kindig property.

However, neighbors still expressed concerns at the meeting on Thursday.

"They need to be built to provide value to not only the carrier, but also the state, and the county and the residents where these towers are going to be placed," Jim Noto, a neighbor of the proposed tower, said.

Some neighbors reiterated their hope that the tower could be placed on Round Hill, or that a new tower could be built that would accommodate all the carriers. Many neighbors didn't want to see a new tower at all.

"The county's long-standing position is to require collocation on existing towers in order to avoid the unnecessary proliferation of cell towers in the community," Mike Moneymaker, another neighbor, said."

The company behind the tower said it is needed, and other locations would not work. According to comments on the application on the county website, the applicants provided documentation proving no other tower could meet their needs.

"We believe the coverage from the Round Hill site is much less depicted than in the presented plots,' Dave Hill, a representative for Apex Towers, said.

Ultimately, three locations were discussed Thursday. The original location was not acceptable, and while the second location submitted for the meeting Thursday was better, the county voted 4-1 to approve the permit for a third location, pending re-submission of site plans.

The new location is closer to a barn on the Kindig property. The tower will be 195 feet tall and T-Mobile will be the first carrier.