Board of zoning appeals tables spring decision

On Wednesday, the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted to table making a decision on an appeal from the Friends of Seawright Springs.

The Friends of Seawright Springs is a group representing neighbors of the Seawright Springs. The group of neighbors has had concerns for several months about a project at the springs.

In April, the governor's office announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water would be pulling water from the springs, bottling and selling it. The neighbors had several concerns about the project, including county transparency, traffic concerns, and concerns about impacts to water.

The neighbors say the concerns still have not been addressed, and they filed an appeal with the county regarding the zoning administrator's decision to not require Flow Alkaline Spring Water to file for a special use permit.

During the public hearing, the county zoning administrator said drawing water from the property is a vested right, and a 1996 zoning certification, as well as a 2018 zoning certification, confirmed a special use permit was not needed.

The lawyer for the neighbors argued the letter did not specify a plan for drawing water from the property or explicitly state that extraction of water was included.

Shaun Mooney lives near the springs. During the hearing, he spoke again about the concerns the neighbors had and their issues with county transparency.

A lawyer representing Flow argued there was a question of standing, and whether the group had the right to appeal the zoning decision.

After several hours of discussion and some heated debate, the board of zoning appeals decided to table a decision until their August meeting.