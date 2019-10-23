Augusta County Board of Supervisors and Clerk of Court candidates speak at forum

In just two weeks, Augusta County voters head to the polls. On Tuesday night, local candidates had one of their final chances to talk to those voters.

The News Leader, Mary Baldwin University, and Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley hosted the Augusta County Candidate Forum on Tuesday night in Staunton.

Eight of the ten Board of Supervisors contenders answered questions covering fire and rescue, the Augusta County Courthouse, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and transparency in government.

One voter says it's a good thing to have so many in the running.

"I have not done enough due diligence in finding out exactly where everybody stands on things and I thought this would be a good opportunity. If you vote for someone just because of the way they look or the party they belong to that doesn't tell you much about how good they're gonna be at their job,” said Linda Ellis, Augusta County voter.

Four of the five clerk of court hopefuls also answered questions relating to the administrative position. The forum's moderator said the two candidates for Augusta County sheriff were also invited but didn't RSVP in time.