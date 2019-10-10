Augusta County Board of Supervisors considers changes to Mill Place Commerce Park

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to meet on Wednesday night to consider the rezoning of the Mill Place Commerce Park in Verona, along with new requirements for property owners in that area.

Mill Place Commerce Park in Verona. | Credit: WHSV

The current planned commerce zoning of the park is not expected to change.

The county says they are asking the board to include additional land in certain areas of the park for future uses.

The county has also rewritten rules of the park to match the zoning for the board to consider.

If approved, they will begin the rezoning process, which will include public hearings before a final vote.