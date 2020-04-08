Augusta County Board of Supervisors host virtual meeting

Augusta County leaders put the courthouses future on hold Wednesday night.

Supervisors unanimously agreed that now is not the time to borrow money to start a major project. The board also decided to advertise a $104-million budget and 63 cent real estate tax rate for a public hearing on April 22.

The budget includes a 2% raise for county employees and some new positions, but depending on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county administrator says those might be reconsidered.

Supervisors thanked the people of Augusta County for staying home and encouraged them to keep doing it.