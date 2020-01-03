Augusta County Board of Supervisors hosts annual reorganizational meeting

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors held its annual reorganizational meeting on Thursday.

The three newly elected members, Scott Seaton, Steve Morelli, and Jeff Slaven, took their seats. Once again, Gerald Garber was voted as the chairman and Pam Carter is the new vice-chair.

Garber expects the courthouse will be a hot topic this coming year. "It's the biggest item in the county and it's the one that can no longer be kicked down the road so very soon this collective new board will have to address that."

Garber says it’ll take time to see how the board comes together and to learn what’s really important to the different supervisors.