Augusta County Board of Supervisors votes against rezoning of land

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 on Wednesday night to deny the request to rezone the 22 acres of land on Spring Hill Road from general agriculture to rural residential.

Rezoning pending sign on the 33 acres of land on Springhill Road. | Credit: WHSV

Martin and Linda Lightsey bought the land in hopes to build houses on the property, but there was not enough water for new developments in case of a fire emergency.

The Lightsey family offered to put in a 10,000 gallon tank underground to meet the fire flow standard, but fire officials determined they would need an 18,000 gallon tank. The Lightseys were not able to provide that.

The board said they have never approved a residential project that did not meet fire flow requirements and say they plan on keeping it that way.

Marhsall Pattie motioned to table the vote to give the Lightsey family more time to figure out a solution, but they decided they would just do something different with the land.

