Augusta County Circuit Court judge grants Mark Zawhorodny conditional release

A man who's spent almost two decades hospitalized for a double murder is getting a second chance at freedom. On Tuesday in Augusta County Circuit Court, a judge granted 55-year-old Mark Zawhorodny a conditional release from Western State Hospital.

Zawhorodny was accused of killing his brother and nephew 20 years prior but was determined to be not guilty by reason of insanity. He was granted a conditional release in 2013, but it was revoked six months later.

On Tuesday, experts testified that Zahowodny has been 100% compliant with his medication and the rules for the past five years, and he's had a year's worth of successful weekend passes at a residential facility near Farmville.

Prosecution shared concerns about having Zawhorodny in the community. The judge shared those same concerns but said that Zawhorodny had made a remarkable effort.

Zawhorodny will go to a secure house, similar to an assisted living facility, where he will be under constant supervision.