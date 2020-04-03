Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney's Office says they'll experience court backlogs

Last month, the Virginia Supreme Court ordered all "non-essential, non-emergency" proceedings to stop. In Augusta County, that means many court cases are being put on hold.

Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said he and his prosecutors had cases scheduled every day for the period. Many of those cases are having to be continued. Martin said they're trying to limit person-to-person contact as much as possible.

Martin said they're still doing bond hearings, some civil hearings as needed, but cases like jury trials are postponed because social distancing would be impossible.

Martin said is office is using technology when they can. He said his staff are able to call into court using video.

"We're hoping to be able to handle cases in which the defendant wishes to plead guilty by video, so we're looking to expand that," Martin said.

