Augusta County Courthouse now requires appointments to enter

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, further restrictions on entering the Augusta County Courthouse are being put into place.

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Steve Landes issued a notice on Friday that the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office now requires appointments for anyone wishing to enter the courthouse.

Landes said that will help them further comply with CDC and VDH guidelines on social distancing.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has instituted this new policy during the COVID-19 Pandemic to do all we can to protect the public during this period, and our staff who work at the Augusta County Courthouse,” Landes said. “If you have any questions regarding this new policy, please contact the Clerk’s Office before you come to the Courthouse.”

Starting on Monday, March 30, members of the public will need to make an appointment to access services provided by the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office, like civil filings, including complaints, petitions, divorces, name changes, or restoration of firearms.

For any of those, you'll need to call the Clerk's Office to schedule an appointment.

For concealed handgun permit renewals and replacements, you should fill out an application online and then print it out and mail it with a copy if a driver's license and the current permit, along with a $40 check, to the clerk's office.

Also, anyone applying for marriage licenses, Notary qualifications, administration of oaths, recordation of military discharge papers, and appointment of ministers and others to perform marriage ceremonies will need to call the clerk's office to make an appointment.

Those needing assistance with probate and estate matters will continue to make appointments, as has been the practice in the past.

Only those individuals appearing in their normal professional capacity who require access to the Clerk’s Office will be allowed to enter without an appointment. That includes professionals recording deeds and attorneys representing clients with civil or criminal matters or filings.

Without an appointment, you will not be able to enter the courthouse.

More information about the online services available for the public at the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.

To call ahead to make an appointment, the number for the office is 540-245-5321.